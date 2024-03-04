AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $6.35.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $864.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

