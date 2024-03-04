American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $25.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.55.

AEO opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

