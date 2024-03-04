Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 104,931 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,931 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $450,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,260.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.28. 76,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.89 and its 200 day moving average is $199.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $222.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

