Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.06% of Corning worth $536,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,137. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

