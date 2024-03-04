Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $488.13 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096,871 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,249,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $488,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,959,054. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

