Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $547.52 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $547,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in eBay by 203.2% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 18,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 68,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,164,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,345,000 after acquiring an additional 129,026 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 468,234 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 116,057 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 99.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,426 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.66. 1,110,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

