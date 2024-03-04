Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,918,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165,177 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 4.60% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $577,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 7,221,368 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $74,493,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after buying an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. 169,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,662. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

