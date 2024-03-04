Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $627,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $94.21. 902,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,682. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

