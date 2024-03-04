Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,166,396 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,166,396 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.15% of Fortinet worth $519,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,698,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.27. 558,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,534. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

