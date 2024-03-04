Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 415,081 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,194,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415,081 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $461,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 134,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,901. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,054 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

