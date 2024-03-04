Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 505,673 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 505,673 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.71% of Intuitive Surgical worth $730,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,360 shares of company stock valued at $85,649,053 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $399.97. 261,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,263. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $402.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

