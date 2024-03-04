Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,164,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,432 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $592,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,184,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,086 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $342,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $72.50. 8,342,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.