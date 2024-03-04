Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,451,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 375,062 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $673,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,873,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 129,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,996. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

