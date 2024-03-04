Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.74. 798,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $111.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.