Analysts Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Price Target at $49.75

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMLGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

TRML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRML. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

TRML stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $866.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.45. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

