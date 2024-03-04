Analyzing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,969.69% N/A -156.56% Expion360 -102.98% -73.21% -46.75%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $17.92 million 9.00 -$229.81 million ($2.67) -0.38 Expion360 $7.16 million 3.77 -$7.54 million ($0.96) -4.02

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Expion360’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Expion360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Expion360 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expion360 has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75 Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 676.14%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Expion360.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Expion360 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems; e360 SmartTalk mobile application. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

