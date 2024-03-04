Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after buying an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after buying an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $119.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

