Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. 142,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

