Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $89.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APLS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $62.55. 134,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,898 shares of company stock worth $3,893,552. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $12,558,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after acquiring an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.