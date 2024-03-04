APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) is Lansing Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Lansing Management LP lessened its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. APi Group comprises approximately 4.9% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lansing Management LP owned 0.07% of APi Group worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APG traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,271. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

