Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,700 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 440,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.91. The stock had a trading volume of 298,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,001. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $194.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $165.81.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

