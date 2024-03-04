Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Gap Down to $192.37

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $192.37, but opened at $183.75. Applied Industrial Technologies shares last traded at $190.31, with a volume of 61,411 shares.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.47 and its 200 day moving average is $165.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

