Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,139,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 195,024 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $850,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

AMAT traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.08. 2,544,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,523. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

