AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.00

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 13257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $9,051,372.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,456,453 shares in the company, valued at $312,719,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,840 shares of company stock valued at $24,736,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

