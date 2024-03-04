AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 114,267 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Exelixis worth $44,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,432 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

