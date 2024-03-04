AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,224 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $40,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $151,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $136.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

