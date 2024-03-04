Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.40% of Arcosa worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $89.07.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Further Reading

