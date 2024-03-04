Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 704,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,162 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Price Performance

iQIYI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.25. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

