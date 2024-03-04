Ariel Investments LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. 39,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,574. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

