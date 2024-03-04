Ariel Investments LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $1,387,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $12,634,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.72. 1,059,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,511,057. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile



Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

