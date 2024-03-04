Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Arko alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arko

Arko Price Performance

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $755.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.30. Arko has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arko will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Arko’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arko

In other Arko news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arko by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Arko by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 95,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after buying an additional 119,075 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.