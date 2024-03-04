Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 28,000 Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.67% of Aditxt as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aditxt during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aditxt during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aditxt during the third quarter valued at $423,000.

Shares of ADTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,834. Aditxt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

