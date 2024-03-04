Armistice Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,023 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of URI traded up $24.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $725.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,680. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $726.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $613.14 and its 200 day moving average is $514.95.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

