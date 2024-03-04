Armistice Capital LLC Invests $295,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,880 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after buying an additional 11,843,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.26. 500,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,771,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Profile



Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

