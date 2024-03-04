Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.29% of Digital Brands Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBGI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBGI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Digital Brands Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

