Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,100. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,220 shares of company stock worth $26,588,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
