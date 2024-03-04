Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,100. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,220 shares of company stock worth $26,588,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.