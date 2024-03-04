Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 294,012 Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Free Report) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,012 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 177.19% of Motus GI worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Stock Performance

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

