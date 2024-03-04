Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.45% of ReShape Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 200,252.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 297,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,006. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.