Armistice Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 1,350.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 271,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.66. 2,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

