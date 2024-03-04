Armistice Capital LLC Sells 62,557 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,557 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Capri by 789.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Capri by 9.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Capri by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.78. 37,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

