Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 131.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 150,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 108,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AJG opened at $243.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.