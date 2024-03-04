Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Laurentian cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of AX.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.75. 190,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,101. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$5.51 and a 52 week high of C$8.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$620.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

