ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,653 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 2.2% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of ASML worth $223,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Shares of ASML traded up $10.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,001.45. 981,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $395.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $834.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.00. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,001.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

