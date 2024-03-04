Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,100 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 505,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Get Assurant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Assurant

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $180.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.80. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $183.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. CWM LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Assurant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.