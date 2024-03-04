Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATH. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.74 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Shares of TSE:ATH traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.09. 2,852,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$2.54 and a 12 month high of C$5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

