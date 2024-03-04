AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.