AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

T stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 47,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

