Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Update

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aura Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ORAAF stock remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Monday. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Minerals
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.