AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $3,100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,020.76.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,035.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,712.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,621.77. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,038.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 14.70%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

