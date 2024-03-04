AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

AVDX opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,709 shares of company stock worth $816,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

